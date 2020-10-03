US President Trump Taking Experimental COVID-19 Drug

The White House has announced that US President, Donald Trump, is taking an experimental treatment designed to stop the impact of the Coronavirus on his health.

Sean Conley, Trump’s doctor, in a statement on Friday said the US President was given an 8g dose of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail at the White House to help reduce the virus levels and ensure speedy recovery.

Donald Trump.

He was also taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and aspirin.

Conley added that, “He remains fatigued but in good spirits while Melania who is 50, was well with only a mild cough and headache."

Trump’s gender, age and weight make him more vulnerable to developing severe COVID-19 and give him a notional risk of around four per cent of dying from it according to health experts.