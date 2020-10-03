US President's Campaign Manager Tests Positive For COVID-19

Stepien's result came in on Friday night after Trump and his wife had tested positive earlier in the day.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 03, 2020

Bill Stepien, President Donald Trump's Campaign Manager, has tested positive for Coronavirus.

The campaign manager travelled to Cleveland with the President and his team on Tuesday for the first presidential debate and was seen in close proximity to Hope Hicks, the President's top aide, who also tested positive.

He is experiencing mild flu-like symptoms and will work from home until he recovers.

Stepien became campaign manager in July when Trump replaced Brad Parscale, who had been serving in that role with him on the same day that two national polls showed that the President was trailing then-presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden by double digits, CNN reports.

SaharaReporters, New York

