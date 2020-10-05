$120,000 Fraud: Court Strikes Out Case Against Osun Governor's Deputy Chief Of Staff, Binuyo

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 05, 2020

A High Court in Abuja has struck out a case of fraud against Deputy Chief of Staff to Osun State governor, Prince Adeyanju Binuyo.

Binuoyo was dragged to court by the Office of the Inspector-General of Police over an alleged fraud of $120,000.

Abdullahi Binuyo

The case marked CR/975/2020 contains four charges of conspiracy, fraud, cheating and forgery.

Oyetola's aide was also alleged to have cheated Babatunde Ajala and his company BMA Nig. Ltd of $120,000.00.

SaharaReporters had published that political pressure was being mounted on the IGP, Mohammed Adamu, to drop the charges against Binuyo.

At the resumption of trial on Wednesday, the presiding judge, Justice O.O Goodluck, informed the court that the case has been struck out.

“At the instance of the prosecuting counsel, Rimamsote Ezekiel, this suit is struck out,” the judge ruled.

The prosecuting counsel held that the police was misinformed in the case and apologised for the misinformation.

Wahab Ismail, counsel to Binuyo, stated that the Deputy Chief of Staff was just a mere witness and not a party to the said failed business and “cannot be liable in the face of the law.”

He added that the case was instituted to “deliberately cast aspersions on the person of Prince Abdullah Adeyanju Binuyo, who is the Deputy Chief of Staff to the governor, State of Osun, Adegboyega Oyetola.

“While it is true that Binuyo was just a mere witness and not a party to the said failed business, he cannot be liable in the face of the law.”

SaharaReporters, New York

