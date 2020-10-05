BREAKING: President Trump’s Spokesperson, Kayleigh McEnany, Tests Positive For COVID-19

Her positive diagnosis comes three days after United States President, Donald Trump, tested positive and was hospitalised for the same virus.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 05, 2020

Kayleigh McEnany, White House Press Secretary, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Her positive diagnosis comes three days after United States President, Donald Trump, tested positive and was hospitalised for the same virus.

McEnany in a statement on Monday said, “After testing negative consistently, including everyday since Thursday, I tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms.

“No reporters, producers or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit.”

See Also PUBLIC HEALTH United States President, Trump, Wife Test Positive For Coronavirus 0 Comments 3 Days Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

United States of America US President, Donald Trump, Experienced Blood-oxygen Drop, Given Steroids — Personal Physician
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Government Orders Resumption Of Unity, Private Schools
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
United States of America EXPLAINER: How Donald Trump’s COVID-19 Case Can Impact US Elections
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kano To Arrest Food Trucks Conveying Passengers
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Hospital Management In Delta Forces NYSC Doctors, Nurses To Work In Coronavirus Isolation Centre
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Coronavirus Cases Rise To 224 In Nigeria As 10 New Infections Are Announced
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Tinubu, Akande, Buni, PDP Leaders Reunite As Atiku’s Son Marries Ribadu’s Daughter
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal How Fani-Kayode Caught Estranged Wife, Precious Chikwendu, In Bed With Naval Officer —Family Source
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Restructure Or Risk Breakup Of Nigeria, Adeboye Warns Buhari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Tinubu Opens Presidential Campaign Headquarters In Abuja Ahead 2023
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Mother Kills Own Children Because Husband Married Second Wife
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics IPOB Begs Israel, UN For Biafra Actualisation, Knocks President Buhari For Persecuting Members
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics With Nnamdi Kanu, No Hope For Biafrans –Asari Dokubo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insurgency Bandits Kill Nine Persons, Abduct Many In Fresh Attack On Katsina Communities
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics #EndSARS: Protest By Nigerians To End Police Brutality Is Coordinated Attack By Cyber Criminals, President Buhari’s Aide, Lauretta Onochie Says
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Restructuring: Your Unpatriotic Comments Unhelpful, Presidency Replies Adeboye, Others
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
United States of America US President, Donald Trump, Experienced Blood-oxygen Drop, Given Steroids — Personal Physician
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Islam PHOTONEWS: Hisbah In Kano Forcefully Shave Youths For ‘Un-Islamic Hair Cuts And Mode Of Dressing’, Frequently Arrest Tricycle Riders For Adorning Their Keke With Photos Considered Obscene And Punish Youths Wearing Three Quarter Jeans For Improper Dressing
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad