BREAKING: President Trump’s Spokesperson, Kayleigh McEnany, Tests Positive For COVID-19

Kayleigh McEnany, White House Press Secretary, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Her positive diagnosis comes three days after United States President, Donald Trump, tested positive and was hospitalised for the same virus.

McEnany in a statement on Monday said, “After testing negative consistently, including everyday since Thursday, I tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms.

“No reporters, producers or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit.”

