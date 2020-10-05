DSS, CAC Frustrate Registration Of Human Rights Group, Offer No Explanation

SaharaReporters gathered that the DSS stopped the CAC from issuing the group led by Deji Adeyanju the certificate of incorporation even after it was duly registered after the seventh attempt.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 05, 2020

For the seventh time in the last three years, the Department of State Services and Corporate Affairs Commission have frustrated the registration of a civil society group, Concerned Nigerians.

SaharaReporters gathered that the DSS stopped the CAC from issuing the group led by Deji Adeyanju the certificate of incorporation even after it was duly registered after the seventh attempt.

“On June 13, 2020, the commission granted approval for the reservation of the group’s name. The commission introduced the requirement that all persons seeking to register an incorporated trustees must apply and obtain the consent of the Registrar General.

“The registration was therefore queried on this ground. We subsequently applied for the Registrar General’s consent to use the name and consent was granted on July 17, 2020.

“Days after consent was granted, the registration was approved on the commission’s upload portal. A quick glance on the undersigned’s data page on the commission’s registration portal also shows that the Incorporated Trustees was registered by the commission on August 4, 2020.

“However, as at this time, the certificate of incorporation is yet to be sent to the group,” a source familiar with the registration told SaharaReporters.

Concerned Nigerian has in the last five years defended human rights and rule of law in Nigeria.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights Human Right Violations By SARS Increase Despite Numerous Training
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Human Rights SAGAMU FOUR: Why Justice Might Elude Victims’ Families
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
CRIME 400 Die Off Libyan Coast In Capsized Boat, Reports Say
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Human Rights South African Court Halts Deportation Of Immigrants
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
ACTIVISM Two Moroccan Women Acquitted For Having Tight Skirts, Activists Plan Nationwide Protests For Women’s Rights
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
ACTIVISM Gani Fawehinmi’s Death Creates Vacuum In the Struggle For Democratic Development- Balarabe Musa
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics REVEALED: Senator Ali Ndume Submitted Forged Documents To Bail Maina From Prison
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Opens Presidential Campaign Headquarters In Abuja Ahead 2023
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Restructuring: Your Unpatriotic Comments Unhelpful, Presidency Replies Adeboye, Others
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Scandal How Fani-Kayode Caught Estranged Wife, Precious Chikwendu, In Bed With Naval Officer —Family Source
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption NNPC Official Arrested By NCA In UK For Fraud, Waya, To Contest For Kano State Governorship Election Under APC
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu, Akande, Buni, PDP Leaders Reunite As Atiku’s Son Marries Ribadu’s Daughter
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Restructure Or Risk Breakup Of Nigeria, Adeboye Warns Buhari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Those Calling For Restructuring Are More Patriotic Than Government, Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Reply Presidency
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria’s AGF, Malami, Moves To Twist Land Grabbing Case In Favour Of Ned Nwoko
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
United States of America US President Donald Trump To Leave Hospital Today
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Effective Leaders Listen, Sam Adeyemi Tells Presidency Over Restructuring Issue
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Ondo Election: Onaiyekan, Jega, Utomi, Na'abba Others To Hold Rally Against Violence On Friday
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad