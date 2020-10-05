DSS, CAC Frustrate Registration Of Human Rights Group, Offer No Explanation

For the seventh time in the last three years, the Department of State Services and Corporate Affairs Commission have frustrated the registration of a civil society group, Concerned Nigerians.

SaharaReporters gathered that the DSS stopped the CAC from issuing the group led by Deji Adeyanju the certificate of incorporation even after it was duly registered after the seventh attempt.

“On June 13, 2020, the commission granted approval for the reservation of the group’s name. The commission introduced the requirement that all persons seeking to register an incorporated trustees must apply and obtain the consent of the Registrar General.

“The registration was therefore queried on this ground. We subsequently applied for the Registrar General’s consent to use the name and consent was granted on July 17, 2020.

“Days after consent was granted, the registration was approved on the commission’s upload portal. A quick glance on the undersigned’s data page on the commission’s registration portal also shows that the Incorporated Trustees was registered by the commission on August 4, 2020.

“However, as at this time, the certificate of incorporation is yet to be sent to the group,” a source familiar with the registration told SaharaReporters.

Concerned Nigerian has in the last five years defended human rights and rule of law in Nigeria.