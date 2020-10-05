Election: APC, PDP Planning To Import Thugs For Election, Says Ondo Deputy Governor

Agboola Ajayi, deputy governor of Ondo State and candidate of Zenith Labour Party, has called on the Inspector-General of Police and Director-General of the Department of State Services to reorganise the security architecture of the state to curb violence during Saturday's governorship election in the state.

Ajayi, who made the call in a statement by his media aide, Allen Sowore, on Monday, alleged that candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Eyitayo Jegede, had recruited thugs to unleash attack on members of opposition parties and residents of the state on election day.

Agboola Ajayi

The ZLP candidate added that the plan of the two political parties was to bring in armed thugs from neighbouring states like Kogi, Ekiti and Lagos to cause chaos during the election.

The statement reads, "The deputy governor and candidate of the Zenith Labour Party, Agboola Ajayi, has uncovered a clandestine plan by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress, and the Peoples Democratic Party to attack innocent citizens of Ondo State before and during October 10 governorship election in the state.

"The callous plan to bring thugs from Lagos through Epe waterway, Ekiti, Kogi and Oyo States is part of an orchestrated plan to unleash terror on perceived opponents during the election in Ondo State.

"The Peoples Democratic Party and All Progressives Congress have practically turned Ondo State to a theatre of war as the 2020 governorship election draws nearer through incessant attacks and retaliation, which caused panic and palpable fear in the electorate.

"The deputy governor and candidate of Zenith Labour Party is left with no other option than to call on the Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, and Director-General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Magaji Bichi, and other security agencies to take proactive action with a view to curbing the ugly trend in Ondo State.”