EndSARS: Protest By Nigerians To End Police Brutality Is Coordinated Attack By Cyber Criminals, President Buhari’s Aide, Lauretta Onochie Says

Lauretta Onochie, Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, has said that the protest by Nigerians against police brutality and extra-judicial killings by security operatives in the country was a “coordinated attack by cybercriminals”.

Onochie made the comments in a tweet on Sunday.

Nigerians had taken to Twitter to voice their outrage about the wanton invasion of privacy, harassment and killings by members of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad and other tactical squads.

In response, Onochie said, “I have no doubt that there are some staff of SARS who are unprofessional in their dealings with d public, same way we have unprofessionalism in the army, police, customs, civil service, public service, traders, lawyers, doctors, journalists, teachers, pastors, etc.

“But what is going on now is a coordinated attack by cyber criminals joined by unsuspecting innocent citizens.

“This is not the first time. We must stand by our national institutions while working to improve their effectiveness. Thats what patriotism is about. No sentiments.”

