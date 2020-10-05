#EndSARS: Protest By Nigerians To End Police Brutality Is Coordinated Attack By Cyber Criminals, President Buhari’s Aide, Lauretta Onochie Says

Nigerians had taken to Twitter to voice their outrage about the wanton invasion of privacy, harassment and killings by members of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad and other tactical squads.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 05, 2020

Lauretta Onochie, Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, has said that the protest by Nigerians against police brutality and extra-judicial killings by security operatives in the country was a “coordinated attack by cybercriminals”.

Onochie made the comments in a tweet on Sunday.

Lauretta Onochie

Nigerians had taken to Twitter to voice their outrage about the wanton invasion of privacy, harassment and killings by members of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad and other tactical squads.

In response, Onochie said, “I have no doubt that there are some staff of SARS who are unprofessional in their dealings with d public, same way we have unprofessionalism in the army,  police, customs, civil service, public service, traders, lawyers, doctors, journalists, teachers, pastors, etc.

“But what is going on now is a coordinated attack by cyber criminals joined by unsuspecting innocent citizens.

“This is not the first time. We must stand by our national institutions while working to improve their effectiveness. Thats what patriotism is about. No sentiments.”

See Also Police #ENDSARS: Again, Nigerians Call For Scrapping Of SARS Over Killing Of Youths 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Tinubu, Akande, Buni, PDP Leaders Reunite As Atiku’s Son Marries Ribadu’s Daughter
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Restructure Or Risk Breakup Of Nigeria, Adeboye Warns Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Tinubu Opens Presidential Campaign Headquarters In Abuja Ahead 2023
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics IPOB Begs Israel, UN For Biafra Actualisation, Knocks President Buhari For Persecuting Members
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics With Nnamdi Kanu, No Hope For Biafrans –Asari Dokubo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Restructuring: Your Unpatriotic Comments Unhelpful, Presidency Replies Adeboye, Others
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Tinubu, Akande, Buni, PDP Leaders Reunite As Atiku’s Son Marries Ribadu’s Daughter
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal How Fani-Kayode Caught Estranged Wife, Precious Chikwendu, In Bed With Naval Officer —Family Source
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Restructure Or Risk Breakup Of Nigeria, Adeboye Warns Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Tinubu Opens Presidential Campaign Headquarters In Abuja Ahead 2023
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Mother Kills Own Children Because Husband Married Second Wife
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics IPOB Begs Israel, UN For Biafra Actualisation, Knocks President Buhari For Persecuting Members
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics With Nnamdi Kanu, No Hope For Biafrans –Asari Dokubo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insurgency Bandits Kill Nine Persons, Abduct Many In Fresh Attack On Katsina Communities
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Restructuring: Your Unpatriotic Comments Unhelpful, Presidency Replies Adeboye, Others
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
United States of America US President, Donald Trump, Experienced Blood-oxygen Drop, Given Steroids — Personal Physician
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Islam PHOTONEWS: Hisbah In Kano Forcefully Shave Youths For ‘Un-Islamic Hair Cuts And Mode Of Dressing’, Frequently Arrest Tricycle Riders For Adorning Their Keke With Photos Considered Obscene And Punish Youths Wearing Three Quarter Jeans For Improper Dressing
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Falana-led Group Faults President Buhari’s October 1 Speech
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad