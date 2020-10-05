I’m Very Angry Over Killing, Maiming Of Young Nigerians By Police —Vice President Osinbajo

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has expressed disgust over the harassment and brutal killing of young Nigerians by the police.

Osinbajo disclosed this on Sunday after a meeting with the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

The Vice President told the police boss to carry out reforms that would change the ugly behavior of some officers.

Yemi Osinbajo

He condemned the routine harassment of young Nigerians by operatives of the FSARS, describing the development as infuriating.

Osinbajo said, “I am very concerned, in fact, very angry about what I see, happening to young men and women who are arrested, in some cases maimed or killed by men of the police force.

“I had a meeting with the Inspector General of Police, we reviewed several of these issues. The President and I have had discussions on this; he is very concerned about it. He wants to see a reform. You are probably aware that the IGP has issued a statement looking at all these issues, in particular, the warning against the use of these tactical units such as SARS for purposes of doing anything other than anti-robbery.

“For example, and I think in his statement, he specifically said that you cannot have a situation where SARS says, they are investigating cybercrime by arresting young men and women carrying their laptops and phones. Cybercrime is an electronic crime. I don’t see how you can investigate that by seizing people’s phones in a taxi or in their cars.

“It is very obvious that this is a major concern, a few bad eggs in the police force are causing all of these problems because it is all over the place, in different states. There is a need to take serious action. The IG’s statement today, is a good first step. He has said clearly that police men must wear police uniforms. You cannot say that because you belong to a tactical unit, you can dress in your casual clothing and be armed because people can’t even tell the difference between robbers and the police, if you are not properly dressed in police uniform. So, clearly, a reform is in the offing.

“So, I will like to encourage civil society activists, young men and women, who bring this regularly, by the way, to the attention of government and the police. And I think that activism is important because they have been able to bring a lot of these issues to the attention of the police and government, and that is an important part of the process of the reform.”