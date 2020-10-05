Ondo Election: Onaiyekan, Jega, Utomi, Na'abba Others To Hold Rally Against Violence On Friday

Following violent attacks by supporters of political parties ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State, some prominent Nigerians would on Friday, October 9, 2020 embark on a rally against violence and vote-buying in the state.

In a statement, Publicity Secretary of National Consultative Front, Dr Tanko Yunusa, on Monday in Abuja said the rally was aimed at calling for peaceful election among the political actors in the state.

The statement reads, “Perturbed by festering tension occasioned by flashes of violence and political skirmishes trailing Saturday’s governorship elections in Ondo State amidst allegations of voters inducement and political brick bats, the Leadership of National Consultative Front ostensibly in open solidarity with the Independent National Electoral Commission has invited some eminent Nigerians and leading peace advocates to address Ondo State stakeholders at a rally against vote-buying and electoral violence

"The convergence of frontline civil society advocates and eminent Nigerians has been slated to hold on Friday, 9th October at the Dome event centre in Akure, Ondo State capital, under the chairmanship of Cardinal John Onaiyekan.

"The historic rally is expected to hold between 10am and 2pm to enable NCFront 350 trained allied election observers and monitors to set up their Situation Room and prepare well for election monitoring the next day."

The group explained that the rally would help in dousing and neutralising the festering tension being witnessed in the part of the state ahead of the poll.

Some of the key figures expected at the rally include former INEC Chairman, Prof Attahiru Jega, a former presidential candidate, Prof Pat Utomi, Dr Tokunbo Awolowo Dosunmu, Prof Chidi Odinkalu, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na'abba, NLC President, Ayuba Waaba, NBA President, Mr Olu Akpata, among others .