Over 1.4 Million Residents To Vote In Saturday's Ondo Governorship Election —INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission has said that a total of 1, 478, 460 electorates are expected to cast their votes in Saturday's governorship election in Ondo State.

Mr Rufus Akeju, INEC's Resident Electoral Commissioner in Ondo, made the disclosure in Akure, the state capital, on Monday.

He said the electorates would exercise their franchise across the 3009 polling units and 203 wards of the state during the exercise.

Akeju assured that the Ondo governorship election would be free and fair.

While enjoining the police to provide maximum security for the election, the Ondo REC said the commission would soon receive sensitive materials for the exercise.

Also speaking, Mohammed Adamu, Inspector-General of Police, disclosed that no less than 33,783 police officers would be deployed to monitor and ensure adequate security for the election.

Adamu said that the police would go hard on anyone planning to cause trouble on election day.

He said, "There has been some form of violence by some political actors in the state particularly in Akoko and Ipele axis but we will not hesitate to bring the lawbreakers to book irrespective of their status."

A total of the 17 political parties would participate in the exercise.