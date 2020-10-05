Policeman Kills Teenager In Abuja

The victim was shot and killed by Samanja on Saturday at Dutse-Apo, a slum community in Apo District.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 05, 2020

A policeman, Johnson Samanja, has been arrested for killing a 19-year old boy, Jonah Samson, in Abuja.

The victim was shot and killed by Samanja on Saturday at Dutse-Apo, a slum community in Apo District.

FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Yusuf Mariam, confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday.

Mariam said the Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, had ordered an investigation into the incident.

“The police officer identified to have shot the deceased has been arrested, detained and will be charged accordingly.

“While commiserating with the family and friends of the deceased, the Commissioner of Police wishes to guarantee members of the public that the command will be lucid in its investigation and ensure the findings are made public,” a statement by the police said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: After Public Outrage, Police Ban SARS, Other Tactical Squad From Stop-and-search, Routine Patrol
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights SAGAMU FOUR: Why Justice Might Elude Victims’ Families
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Police Policeman Crushed To Death In Ekiti
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Sowore, Falz, Runtown, Others Call For Nationwide Protest Against SARS
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights SARS Demanded N1m As Bail After ‘Abducting’ Me, Nigerian Says
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Journalism Lagos Police Commissioner Apologises Over Assault On PUNCH Journalist, Vows To Punish Officer Behind Incident
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Tinubu, Akande, Buni, PDP Leaders Reunite As Atiku’s Son Marries Ribadu’s Daughter
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Scandal How Fani-Kayode Caught Estranged Wife, Precious Chikwendu, In Bed With Naval Officer —Family Source
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Tinubu Opens Presidential Campaign Headquarters In Abuja Ahead 2023
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Restructure Or Risk Breakup Of Nigeria, Adeboye Warns Buhari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Restructuring: Your Unpatriotic Comments Unhelpful, Presidency Replies Adeboye, Others
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Mother Kills Own Children Because Husband Married Second Wife
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics With Nnamdi Kanu, No Hope For Biafrans –Asari Dokubo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics REVEALED: Senator Ali Ndume Submitted Forged Documents To Bail Maina From Prison
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics IPOB Begs Israel, UN For Biafra Actualisation, Knocks President Buhari For Persecuting Members
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
News President Buhari Increases Years Of Service For Teachers To 40
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics #EndSARS: Protest By Nigerians To End Police Brutality Is Coordinated Attack By Cyber Criminals, President Buhari’s Aide, Lauretta Onochie Says
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption NNPC Official Arrested By NCA In UK For Fraud, Waya, To Contest For Kano State Governorship Election Under APC
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad