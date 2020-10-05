Policeman Kills Teenager In Abuja

A policeman, Johnson Samanja, has been arrested for killing a 19-year old boy, Jonah Samson, in Abuja.

The victim was shot and killed by Samanja on Saturday at Dutse-Apo, a slum community in Apo District.

FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Yusuf Mariam, confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday.

Mariam said the Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, had ordered an investigation into the incident.

“The police officer identified to have shot the deceased has been arrested, detained and will be charged accordingly.

“While commiserating with the family and friends of the deceased, the Commissioner of Police wishes to guarantee members of the public that the command will be lucid in its investigation and ensure the findings are made public,” a statement by the police said.