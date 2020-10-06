1 In 10 Persons Globally Infected By Coronavirus, World Heading To Difficult Period —WHO

The World Health Organisation has said that roughly one in 10 persons worldwide have been infected with COVID-19, which leaves the rest of the world's population vulnerable to the disease.

Mike Ryan, WHO’s top emergency expert, made this known on Tuesday while addressing the Executive Board of the health agency.

He said, “Our current best estimates tell us about 10% of the global population may have been infected by this virus. It varies depending on the country, it varies from urban to rural, it varies depending on groups.

"But what it does mean is that the vast majority of the world remains at risk.

“We are now heading into a difficult period. The disease continues to spread.”