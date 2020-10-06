AAC Denies Endorsing PDP Candidate, Jegede, For Ondo Governorship Election

In a statement by its National Chairman, Mr Omoyele Sowore, the AAC said the party would never be a part of any "unholy alliance" for the election.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 06, 2020

The African Action Congress has refuted reports that it had endorsed candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr Eyitayo Jegede, for Saturday's governorship election in Ondo State. 

The party described the reports as false.

In a statement by its National Chairman, Mr Omoyele Sowore, the AAC said the party would never be a part of any "unholy alliance" for the election. 

The statement reads, "We want to make it categorically clear and loud that as a revolutionary party, we are not and will never be part of an alliance or endorsement whose only objective and goal is to continue to weaponise poverty and keep Nigerians in 21st Century slavery.

"We distance AAC completely from this unholy alliance and also want to use this opportunity to appeal to all members and supporters of our dear party including the general public to disregard the information being peddled around the media space.

"The AAC is a party of oppressed Nigerians (poor and working people) and will continue to fight and stand with the masses."

SaharaReporters, New York

