BREAKING: 30 #RevolutionNow Protesters Released After Five Nights In Police Cell For Demanding Better Governance From President Buhari's Administration

The 30 persons were arrested on October 1 in Lagos while taking part in a peaceful demonstration demanding better governance from the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 06, 2020

Thirty members of the #RevolutionNow movement have been freed after spending five nights in police detention.

The 30 persons were arrested on October 1 in Lagos while taking part in a peaceful demonstration demanding better governance from the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The police in Lagos arrested and charged them to court for unlawful assembly and gathering likely to cause breach of peace despite no violence recorded during the demonstration.

See Also Human Rights Lagos Police Commissioner Frustrating Release Of 30 #RevolutionNow Activists Illegally Arrested —AAC 0 Comments 2 Days Ago

The protesters were granted bail on October 2 but the Chief Magistrate refused to sign their bail bond, forcing them to remain in custody since that period until Tuesday when they were eventually freed.

One of the leaders of the movement, who confirmed the release of the protesters to SaharaReporters, said, "We have secured their release, all of them have been freed and are on their way home."

The protesters, looking undeterred, promised not to be broken by the police as they urged Nigerians to join the movement to regain the country from looters.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Full Details Of Latest Directives Issued To SARS Operatives By Inspector-General Of Police
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Police File Criminal Charges Against Former Imo Governor, Ohakim, For Using Works Minister, Fashola’s Name To Defraud Nigerians
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Naira Marley Condemns #EndSARS Agitations After Cancelling Planned Protest
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Human Rights Naira Marley, Government Trade Words As Youth Minister Begs Musician To Cancel #ENDSARS Campaign
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Naira Marley Is A Coward, Activist, Deji Adeyanju, Says After Musician Cancelled Protest Against SARS
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Human Rights Like In Kano, Hisbah Bans 'UnIslamic' Hairstyles, Dressing In Kebbi State
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics REVEALED: Senator Ali Ndume Submitted Forged Documents To Bail Maina From Prison
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Restructuring: Your Unpatriotic Comments Unhelpful, Presidency Replies Adeboye, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Tinubu Opens Presidential Campaign Headquarters In Abuja Ahead 2023
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Only Restructuring Can Address Nigeria’s Fundamental Issue –Northern Elders Forum
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Police Full Details Of Latest Directives Issued To SARS Operatives By Inspector-General Of Police
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Police File Criminal Charges Against Former Imo Governor, Ohakim, For Using Works Minister, Fashola’s Name To Defraud Nigerians
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Sets Up Committee To Write Report For Salami-led Panel In Magu's Probe
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insurgency Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Kill Plateau Traditional Ruler, Five Others
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Naira Marley Condemns #EndSARS Agitations After Cancelling Planned Protest
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Human Rights Naira Marley, Government Trade Words As Youth Minister Begs Musician To Cancel #ENDSARS Campaign
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics This Is Time To Act, Charly Boy Writes Nigerian Youths
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Elections Ondo Election: Onaiyekan, Jega, Utomi, Na'abba Others To Hold Rally Against Violence On Friday
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad