BREAKING: 30 #RevolutionNow Protesters Released After Five Nights In Police Cell For Demanding Better Governance From President Buhari's Administration

Thirty members of the #RevolutionNow movement have been freed after spending five nights in police detention.

The 30 persons were arrested on October 1 in Lagos while taking part in a peaceful demonstration demanding better governance from the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The police in Lagos arrested and charged them to court for unlawful assembly and gathering likely to cause breach of peace despite no violence recorded during the demonstration.

The protesters were granted bail on October 2 but the Chief Magistrate refused to sign their bail bond, forcing them to remain in custody since that period until Tuesday when they were eventually freed.

One of the leaders of the movement, who confirmed the release of the protesters to SaharaReporters, said, "We have secured their release, all of them have been freed and are on their way home."

The protesters, looking undeterred, promised not to be broken by the police as they urged Nigerians to join the movement to regain the country from looters.