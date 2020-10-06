Buhari To Present 2021 Budget On Thursday

Nigeria’s Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday present the 2021 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly.

Buhari’s letter of request was read on Tuesday during plenary by Lawan.

“May I crave the kind indulgence of the Distinguished Senate to grant me the slot of 11:00hrs on Thursday, 8th October, 2020, to formally present the 2021 Appropriation Bill to the joint session of the National Assembly.

“While I look forward to addressing the joint session, please, accept Mr Senate President, the assurances of my highest regard,” part of the letter read.