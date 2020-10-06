Buhari To Present 2021 Budget On Thursday

Buhari’s letter of request was read on Tuesday during plenary by Lawan.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 06, 2020

Nigeria’s Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday present the 2021 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly.

“May I crave the kind indulgence of the Distinguished Senate to grant me the slot of 11:00hrs on Thursday, 8th October, 2020, to formally present the 2021 Appropriation Bill to the joint session of the National Assembly.

“While I look forward to addressing the joint session, please, accept Mr Senate President, the assurances of my highest regard,” part of the letter read.

SaharaReporters, New York

