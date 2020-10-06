Corps Members Protest Non-payment Of Nine-month Allowances By Sokoto State Government

Members of the National Youth Service Corps in Sokoto State picketed the state’s secretariat in protest of the non-payment of monthly allowances.

The corps members bemoaned the non-payment of the N5,000 monthly allowances, saying the payment had been halted without any justifiable reason.

They also lamented that their efforts to secure an audience with the government has been repelled by staff in Government House.

They stated that since the beginning of their service in November 2019, they received the state allowance just once.

In a letter submitted to the government, they called for the payment of their monthly allowances.

“The law provides among other entitlements of the corps members a monthly upkeep allowance of N5000 only and the security of all corps members deployed to Sokoto State.

“Accordingly, you may wish to be informed that since the beginning of our service here in Sokoto State on the 5th November, 2019, batch Cl and C2 were only paid the monthly allowance for the month of June while the other months have been left unpaid.

“As the law provides, the upkeep allowance is not in the category of privileges that can be truncated without any justifiable reason. Hence, the need to kindly request you to direct the settlement of the total backlog of the upkeep allowance as provided by the law,” the letter reads.

The corps members also appealed to the governor to act fast on their request.