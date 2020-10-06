Corps Members Protest Non-payment Of Nine-month Allowances By Sokoto State Government

The corps members bemoaned the non-payment of the N5,000 monthly allowances, saying the payment had been halted without any justifiable reason.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 06, 2020

Members of the National Youth Service Corps in Sokoto State picketed the state’s secretariat in protest of the non-payment of monthly allowances.

The corps members bemoaned the non-payment of the N5,000 monthly allowances, saying the payment had been halted without any justifiable reason.

They also lamented that their efforts to secure an audience with the government has been repelled by staff in Government House.

They stated that since the beginning of their service in November 2019, they received the state allowance just once.

 NYSC Members In Sokoto Picket Governor’s Office Over Unpaid Allowance WATCH VIDEO: NYSC Members In Sokoto Picket Governor’s Office Over Unpaid Allowance

In a letter submitted to the government, they called for the payment of their monthly allowances.

“The law provides among other entitlements of the corps members a monthly upkeep allowance of N5000 only and the security of all corps members deployed to Sokoto State.

“Accordingly, you may wish to be informed that since the beginning of our service here in Sokoto State on the 5th November, 2019, batch Cl and C2 were only paid the monthly allowance for the month of June while the other months have been left unpaid.

“As the law provides, the upkeep allowance is not in the category of privileges that can be truncated without any justifiable reason. Hence, the need to kindly request you to direct the settlement of the total backlog of the upkeep allowance as provided by the law,” the letter reads.

The corps members also appealed to the governor to act fast on their request.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics REVEALED: Senator Ali Ndume Submitted Forged Documents To Bail Maina From Prison
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Restructuring: Your Unpatriotic Comments Unhelpful, Presidency Replies Adeboye, Others
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Opens Presidential Campaign Headquarters In Abuja Ahead 2023
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Scandal How Fani-Kayode Caught Estranged Wife, Precious Chikwendu, In Bed With Naval Officer —Family Source
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption NNPC Official Arrested By NCA In UK For Fraud, Waya, To Contest For Kano State Governorship Election Under APC
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insurgency Bandits Kill Customs Officer, Nine Others, Kidnap 20 Farmers In Katsina
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics REVEALED: Senator Ali Ndume Submitted Forged Documents To Bail Maina From Prison
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Restructuring: Your Unpatriotic Comments Unhelpful, Presidency Replies Adeboye, Others
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Opens Presidential Campaign Headquarters In Abuja Ahead 2023
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Scandal How Fani-Kayode Caught Estranged Wife, Precious Chikwendu, In Bed With Naval Officer —Family Source
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption NNPC Official Arrested By NCA In UK For Fraud, Waya, To Contest For Kano State Governorship Election Under APC
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insurgency Bandits Kill Customs Officer, Nine Others, Kidnap 20 Farmers In Katsina
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu, Akande, Buni, PDP Leaders Reunite As Atiku’s Son Marries Ribadu’s Daughter
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics This Is Time To Act, Charly Boy Writes Nigerian Youths
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police No FSARS personnel Will Be Given Firearms Henceforth, Except For Violent Crimes ― Edgal Imohimi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Human Rights Naira Marley, Government Trade Words As Youth Minister Begs Musician To Cancel #ENDSARS Campaign
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Effective Leaders Listen, Sam Adeyemi Tells Presidency Over Restructuring Issue
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Police Full Details Of Latest Directives Issued To SARS Operatives By Inspector-General Of Police
0 Comments
50 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad