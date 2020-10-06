Naira Marley Is A Coward, Activist, Deji Adeyanju, Says After Musician Cancelled Protest Against SARS

Rights activist, Deji Adeyanju, has described Nigerian musician, Naira Marley, as a coward for calling off his planned #EndSARS protest.

The musician had on Tuesday morning cancelled the protest after a message from the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, and the Nigeria Police.

Deji Adeyanju

In his reaction, Adeyanju described Naira Marley as a coward for calling off the protest, noting that he was not surprised at the musician's action.

He said, “Naira Marley the coward cancels ‪#EndSARS‬ Lagos protest. Not surprised at all. Only Nigerians can save themselves.”