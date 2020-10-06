Naira Marley Is A Coward, Activist, Deji Adeyanju, Says After Musician Cancelled Protest Against SARS

The musician had on Tuesday morning cancelled the protest after a message from the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, and the Nigeria Police.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 06, 2020

Rights activist, Deji Adeyanju, has described Nigerian musician, Naira Marley, as a coward for calling off his planned #EndSARS protest.

The musician had on Tuesday morning cancelled the protest after a message from the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, and the Nigeria Police.

Deji Adeyanju

In his reaction, Adeyanju described Naira Marley as a coward for calling off the protest, noting that he was not surprised at the musician's action.

He said, “Naira Marley the coward cancels ‪#EndSARS‬ Lagos protest. Not surprised at all. Only Nigerians can save themselves.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Naira Marley Condemns #EndSARS Agitations After Cancelling Planned Protest
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Human Rights Naira Marley, Government Trade Words As Youth Minister Begs Musician To Cancel #ENDSARS Campaign
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Human Rights Like In Kano, Hisbah Bans 'UnIslamic' Hairstyles, Dressing In Kebbi State
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Human Rights Nigerian Government Not Showing Commitment To End Lawless Activities Of SARS –Amnesty International
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 30 #RevolutionNow Protesters Released After Five Nights In Police Cell For Demanding Better Governance From President Buhari's Administration
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Human Rights Human Right Violations By SARS Increase Despite Numerous Training
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics REVEALED: Senator Ali Ndume Submitted Forged Documents To Bail Maina From Prison
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Restructuring: Your Unpatriotic Comments Unhelpful, Presidency Replies Adeboye, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Tinubu Opens Presidential Campaign Headquarters In Abuja Ahead 2023
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Only Restructuring Can Address Nigeria’s Fundamental Issue –Northern Elders Forum
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Police Full Details Of Latest Directives Issued To SARS Operatives By Inspector-General Of Police
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Police File Criminal Charges Against Former Imo Governor, Ohakim, For Using Works Minister, Fashola’s Name To Defraud Nigerians
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Sets Up Committee To Write Report For Salami-led Panel In Magu's Probe
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insurgency Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Kill Plateau Traditional Ruler, Five Others
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Naira Marley Condemns #EndSARS Agitations After Cancelling Planned Protest
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Human Rights Naira Marley, Government Trade Words As Youth Minister Begs Musician To Cancel #ENDSARS Campaign
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics This Is Time To Act, Charly Boy Writes Nigerian Youths
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Elections Ondo Election: Onaiyekan, Jega, Utomi, Na'abba Others To Hold Rally Against Violence On Friday
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad