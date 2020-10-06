Naira Marley, Government Trade Words As Youth Minister Begs Musician To Cancel #ENDSARS Campaign

Naira Marley announced on Monday that he will be leading a protest against the extra-judicial acts of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 06, 2020

The Minister of Youth and Sports of Nigeria has urged musician, Azeez Fashola widely known as Naira Marley, to cancel the #ENDSARS protest he plans to lead.

He urged Nigerians to join the peaceful protest that is to take-off from Lagos Island.

Responding to the tweet by the musician, the minister asked him to cancel the protest, saying government was addressing the issue.

Not pleased with the response of the minister, Naira Marley fired back, saying the government has made the promise to curb the highhandedness of SARS operatives four times.

He said the youth have no assurance that the latest directive will be enforced as he questioned if the minister really cares about Nigerian youth.

