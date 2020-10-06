Naira Marley, Government Trade Words As Youth Minister Begs Musician To Cancel #ENDSARS Campaign

The Minister of Youth and Sports of Nigeria has urged musician, Azeez Fashola widely known as Naira Marley, to cancel the #ENDSARS protest he plans to lead.

Naira Marley announced on Monday that he will be leading a protest against the extra-judicial acts of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force.

He urged Nigerians to join the peaceful protest that is to take-off from Lagos Island.

So 9am tomorrow we move

2nd toll gate

Peaceful protest

No vandalism, no fights and no stealing. — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) October 5, 2020

Responding to the tweet by the musician, the minister asked him to cancel the protest, saying government was addressing the issue.

I urge you and other youth not to embark upon any protest. Your grievances are being addressed at the highest level of government. As the Minister in charge of youth I know this is an issue that must be tackled. Government is doing just that. — Sunday Dare (@SundayDareSD) October 5, 2020

Not pleased with the response of the minister, Naira Marley fired back, saying the government has made the promise to curb the highhandedness of SARS operatives four times.

He said the youth have no assurance that the latest directive will be enforced as he questioned if the minister really cares about Nigerian youth.