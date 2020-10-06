Nigeria Police Not Sincere On SARS Reform, Says Falana-led Group

Amid social media campaign to scrap the police squad, the IGP on Sunday banned SARS officials from carrying out ‘stop and search’ operations on roads.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 06, 2020

The Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 and Beyond, a coalition of over 80 organisations, has said that the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, was not sincere in his latest ban of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

Amid social media campaign to scrap the police squad, the IGP on Sunday banned SARS officials from carrying out ‘stop and search’ operations on roads.

However, concerns remain on its implementation as similar bans had been announced in the past with little or no action to enforce it.

Femi Falana, SAN.

ASCAB in a statement by Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, said it was not the first time the police high command had issued such orders banning the squad.

The group said gross violations of human rights are linked to SARS and that a change of structure without fundamental change of operatives of the structure will soon make the problems to reoccur.

The statement reads, “The police high command have banned SARS several times. It has become a ritual. But SARS continues  to operative under different names or structure. What we see is like removing sour wine and putting it in the same old, rusty bottles. Nothing remarkable has changed in the police command structure that aids all forms of repression and extra-judicial killings

“It will be recalled that following public outcry in 2018 against indiscriminate arrests and detention, extortion and extrajudicial killings as well as other the horrendous human rights abuse of perpetrated by the operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad by setting up the Presidential Panel of Enquiry to investigate all complaints of human rights abuse. It noted that many Nigerians submitted reports and memorandum and gave clear evidence of police abuse but that the recommendations are yet to be implemented in 2020.

“Some of the recommendations made included  the dismissal of 37 police officers from the force and the prosecution of 24 others, investigation of 22 officers involved in the violation of human rights of innocent citizens, payment of compensation of various sums in 45 complaints and tender of public apologies in five complaints and compliance with court orders in five matters.

See Also Police Seven Times Within Three Years, Police Announced Measures To Reform SARS Without Result 0 Comments 12 Hours Ago

“Other recommendations were the setting up of  State and local government police and renaming of SARS to Anti-Robbery Section (ARS) which should operate under the intelligence unit of the police. The recommendations were accepted by President Muhammadu Buhari on June 3, 2019. But nothing has been done since then. The Inspector-General of Police and the Solicitor-General of the Federation/Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, were mandated to engage the National Human Rights Commission for a strategy of implementation within three months.

“To declare a ban on SARS again is nothing but policy summersault. It does show effective leadership neither does it portray the police authority as consistent.” 

The group said if the reports were implemented it would have addressed major problems associated with the operative system of SARS and would have brought an end to its oppressive and inhuman modalities.

Falana said instead of ensuring that erring SARS operatives face the law, they had rather been treated like sacred cows.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Full Details Of Latest Directives Issued To SARS Operatives By Inspector-General Of Police
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Naira Marley Condemns #EndSARS Agitations After Cancelling Planned Protest
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Police File Criminal Charges Against Former Imo Governor, Ohakim, For Using Works Minister, Fashola’s Name To Defraud Nigerians
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police No FSARS personnel Will Be Given Firearms Henceforth, Except For Violent Crimes ― Edgal Imohimi
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Police Extortion: Lagos Police Command Releases Phone Numbers For Complaints
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Human Rights Nigerian Government Not Showing Commitment To End Lawless Activities Of SARS –Amnesty International
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics REVEALED: Senator Ali Ndume Submitted Forged Documents To Bail Maina From Prison
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Restructuring: Your Unpatriotic Comments Unhelpful, Presidency Replies Adeboye, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Tinubu Opens Presidential Campaign Headquarters In Abuja Ahead 2023
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Full Details Of Latest Directives Issued To SARS Operatives By Inspector-General Of Police
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Only Restructuring Can Address Nigeria’s Fundamental Issue –Northern Elders Forum
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Human Rights Naira Marley, Government Trade Words As Youth Minister Begs Musician To Cancel #ENDSARS Campaign
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Naira Marley Condemns #EndSARS Agitations After Cancelling Planned Protest
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Sets Up Committee To Write Report For Salami-led Panel In Magu's Probe
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Scandal How Fani-Kayode Caught Estranged Wife, Precious Chikwendu, In Bed With Naval Officer —Family Source
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
International European Union Backs Okonjo-Iweala For WTO Job
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Police File Criminal Charges Against Former Imo Governor, Ohakim, For Using Works Minister, Fashola’s Name To Defraud Nigerians
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections Ondo Election: Onaiyekan, Jega, Utomi, Na'abba Others To Hold Rally Against Violence On Friday
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad