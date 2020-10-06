Ondo Election Shouldn't Be Do Or Die Affair —Sultan Of Sokoto

The Sultan spoke during the signing of the peace accord by governorship candidates in Akure, the state capital.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 06, 2020

Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto, on Tuesday asked candidates of political parties participating in the October 10, 2020 governorship election in Ondo State to see the exercise as a fair contest and not a do or die affair.

The Sultan spoke during the signing of the peace accord by governorship candidates in Akure, the state capital. 

The event was organised by the National Peace Committee led by former Nigerian Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar.

He said, "I would like to make it clear to all of us as citizens of this country and for the players who are going to be on the pitch on Saturday to contest for one single seat of the governor of Ondo State for the next four years. 

"I would also like to call on you to see the signing of this peace accord as not just a mere ceremony or formality but a commitment by all of you.  

"In fact, see it as a covenant which you all would be responsible for the outcome at the end of the day. Let all of us obey the rules of the game.

"There can only be one winner and that winner has already be ordained by Almighty God before the vote is even cast. We don't know the person yet. 

"So, as contestants tell the citizens of Ondo State what you can't do and what you will do for them. Their votes must count as INEC has assured us that every vote must count.

"Talk to your supporters to remain peaceful, do not allow thuggery to take place anywhere not only near the polling booths even in the entire state throughout the duration of the election on Saturday."

