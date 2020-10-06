Woman Remanded In Police Custody Over Death Of Step-daughter

A middle-aged woman, Aishatu Umaru, is in police custody in Adamawa State for causing the death of her step-daughter.

Spokesperson for the police in the state, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, told SaharaReporters on Tuesday in Yola, the state capital, that Mrs Umaru was arrested on Thursday when neighbours alerted the police of the alleged murder of Walida, her step-daughter.

Nguroje said Umaru was arrested in Yola town for allegedly maltreating and causing the death of her step-daughter.

He said, "The suspect is undergoing interrogation at the Criminal Investigation Department after which she would be charged to court."

However, the suspect denied causing the death of her step-daughter, saying, "The child had been sick with malaria without medical attention because my husband refused to provide money for treatment and feeding.

"I did not kill her. What happened was that Walida liked leaving the house and going to a neighbour's house, so I sent one of my children to call her.

"When she came back, I used my finger to push her on the forehead as a sign of rebuke, unfortunately she fell down.

"Knowing that she was not feeling fine, I rushed to my brother's house to inform him about the girl's condition unfortunately he was not at home.

"When I returned to the house, I met one of my neighbours who told me that the girl had already died. My husband who caused all these was arrested with me but was released after a day in custody."