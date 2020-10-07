Again, Fulani Herdsmen Kill Farmers In Plateau State Hours After Peace Meeting

Two people have died in Ncha Village under Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State after gunmen opened fire on them hours after a peace meeting to end attacks on farmers by herdsmen in the area held.

One of those killed was identified as Moses Abbah while another victim of the attack, Musa David, was severely injured while planting beans.

This is the tenth attack by armed Fulani herdsmen in Plateau State in less than two weeks.

Sources told SaharaReporters on Tuesday that the attack on farmers in Ncha Village was a reprisal for casualties the herdsmen suffered after they were stopped by military personnel on a peacekeeping mission in the area while attempting to raid and attack Kpachudu Village.

The military operation left many of the attacking herdsmen injured, some of whom reportedly died hours later.

One Sa'idu Umar, Isa Sani and Yakubu Mohammadu are herdsmen, who were injured by the Jos Special Task Force when their attack was foiled, a source said.

Others are Mupankshin Waziri and one Yusuf.

All suspects are believed to be from Marabar Dare Village under the command of local youth leader, Umar Palaka, who went missing alongside two others when the military stopped their invasion of Kpachudu Village.

Last Friday, a corpse believed to be of one of the missing assailants, who eventually died of bullet wounds sustained in the military encounter, was found around Gero, Sabon Gida village near Bassa LGA.

Residents of the area say they are worried about reprisal attacks by the herdsmen due to the causalities they suffered in the hands of the military during the botched attack and called on the Plateau State Government, the Nigerian Army and police as well as the international community to come to their aid to prevent further attacks.