Again, Fulani Herdsmen Kill Farmers In Plateau State Hours After Peace Meeting

One of those killed was identified as Moses Abbah while another victim of the attack, Musa David, was severely injured while planting beans.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 07, 2020

Two people have died in Ncha Village under Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State after gunmen opened fire on them hours after a peace meeting to end attacks on farmers by herdsmen in the area held.

One of those killed was identified as Moses Abbah while another victim of the attack, Musa David, was severely injured while planting beans.

File Photo Google

This is the tenth attack by armed Fulani herdsmen in Plateau State in less than two weeks.

Sources told SaharaReporters on Tuesday that the attack on farmers in Ncha Village was a reprisal for casualties the herdsmen suffered after they were stopped by military personnel on a peacekeeping mission in the area while attempting to raid and attack Kpachudu Village.

The military operation left many of the attacking herdsmen injured, some of whom reportedly died hours later.

One Sa'idu Umar, Isa Sani and Yakubu Mohammadu are herdsmen, who were injured by the Jos Special Task Force when their attack was foiled, a source said. 

Others are Mupankshin Waziri and one Yusuf.

All suspects are believed to be from Marabar Dare Village under the command of local youth leader, Umar Palaka, who went missing alongside two others when the military stopped their invasion of Kpachudu Village.

Last Friday, a corpse believed to be of one of the missing assailants, who eventually died of bullet wounds sustained in the military encounter, was found around Gero, Sabon Gida village near Bassa LGA.

Residents of the area say they are worried about reprisal attacks by the herdsmen due to the causalities they suffered in the hands of the military during the botched attack and called on the Plateau State Government, the Nigerian Army and police as well as the international community to come to their aid to prevent further attacks.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Change Your Tactics, Attack Boko Haram In Hideouts, Borno Governor Tells Nigerian Army
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insurgency Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Kill Plateau Traditional Ruler, Five Others
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insurgency Militants Blow Afiesere-Ekiugbo Delivery Line, Mock Buratai
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Nigerians Are Right In Requesting Return Of President Buhari - Barr. Monday O. Ubani
Insurgency Why I Disagree With Nnamdi Kanu's Strategies—NBA Vice President
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Insurgency We Lost Millions To Bwari Violence, Market Fire – Residents
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME Suicide Bomber Kills Self, Injures Three Others In Yobe
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics REVEALED: Senator Ali Ndume Submitted Forged Documents To Bail Maina From Prison
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Restructuring: Your Unpatriotic Comments Unhelpful, Presidency Replies Adeboye, Others
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Only Restructuring Can Address Nigeria’s Fundamental Issue –Northern Elders Forum
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Police File Criminal Charges Against Former Imo Governor, Ohakim, For Using Works Minister, Fashola’s Name To Defraud Nigerians
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Opinion Garba Shehu’s ‘Attack’ On Adeboye Was To Rebuke Osinbajo By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Change Your Tactics, Attack Boko Haram In Hideouts, Borno Governor Tells Nigerian Army
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Government Orders Investigation Into COVID-19 School Feeding Funds Found In Personal Accounts
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Opadokun, Ezeife Knock Buhari Over N10bn Fund For Census, Say Agenda Not In National Interest
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Travel Travellers To UAE Must Have COVID-19 Result, Accommodation—Nigeria Immigration Service
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Opens Presidential Campaign Headquarters In Abuja Ahead 2023
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Elections Ondo Poll: Confusion As SDP Candidate Supports Akeredolu, Runningmate Backs Jegede
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Insecurity: 160 Nigerians Killed In September, Including 25 Soldiers
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad