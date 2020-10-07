Cambodia Police Arrest Two Nigerians Over Online Scam

The anti-cybercrime department of the Cambodia Police has arrested two Nigerians, Makcava Femi Wisdom, 28, and Spark Onwa, 33 over an alleged online scam.

Also arrested was a 33-year-old Cambodian woman, Thon Sarem.

Cambodia police

General Lieutenant Neth Savoeun, the director of National Police, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

According to Savoeun, the arrest was carried out by officers led by lieutenant Chea Pove, and coordinated by the Phnom Penh court prosecutor, on October 1.

He said they were brought to the Department of Technology Crimes for processing and later sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court for legal action following a complaint.