Lagos Government Admonishes Residents On Attitudinal Change To Prevent Flooding

Corps Marshal of the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps, CP Gbemisola Akinpelu (Retd), made the call as the country continues to experience high rainfall with reports of flooding being recorded in some states.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 07, 2020

The Lagos State Government has called on residents of the state to act in an environmental-friendly way so as to avoid flooding in the city.

Akinpelu said residents of Lagos especially occupants of housing estates must stop the dumping of refuse in drainage channels and erecting structures on drainage alignments.

“All environmental infractions will not be tolerated and anyone caught violating the environmental laws of the state would be punished accordingly.

“Lagosians must adhere to the directives issued by the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, urging residents to adopt an attitudinal change by not dumping refuse in drainage channels and erecting structures on drainage alignments, emphasising that all residents owe the state a duty to support the efforts of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's administration to ensure that expected heavy rainfall and release of dam water does not wreak havoc in any part of the state,” a statement by Adebayo Kehinde of Public Affairs Unit of LAGESC, partly reads.

Kehinde noted that some residents of Millennium Housing Estate, Oko-Oba, Agege, block of flats at Falowo bus-stop, Jakande Estate, Ejigbo, Olaolu Street, Igbeyin Adun Street in Oshodi/Isolo Local Government Area, have been served abatement notice for offences like the inappropriate discharge of waste water, defective plumbing works, improper waste disposal and untidy general surroundings.

The National Emergency Agency had identified 275 local government areas in 36 states including the FCT of being at risk of flooding.

Also, 108 deaths have been recorded in 12 states since July 2020.

SaharaReporters, New York

