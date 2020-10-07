National Assembly Shifts PIB Deliberations To 2021, Nigerian Government Says

According to the minister, the National Assembly said they needed to work on the 2021 Appropriation Bill.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 07, 2020

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has said that the National Assembly shifted the Petroleum Industry Bill deliberation to first quarter of next year.

Sylva disclosed this on the sidelines of the Joint Executive-Legislature Leadership Retreat at the Presidential Villa Banquet Hall in Abuja.

File Photo: National Assembly

He said, “What the National Assembly has told us in our engagement with them is that the PIB, which is a very important piece of law, is coming at a time when they will be considering the Appropriation Bill.

“And you know that this Appropriation Bill will be passed before the first of January.

“So, they have to focus on the Appropriation Bill at this time. I think that is going to delay deliberations on the PIB till the first quarter of next year.”

SaharaReporters, New York

