Travellers To UAE Must Have COVID-19 Result, Accommodation—Nigeria Immigration Service

The Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, has announced that henceforth, travellers to the United Arab Emirates must possess confirmed return ticket, negative COVID-19 test result and valid health insurance covering the duration of stay.
The Polymerase Chain Reaction test is expected to be taken within 96 hours before departure.
The CGI, in a statement by the NIS spokesman, DCI Sunday James, on Tuesday said, "UAE bound passengers are expected to have the following: Confirmed return ticket; confirmed hotel reservation for the duration of stay in UAE or address of residence in the UAE or address of relatives of the visitor playing host while in the UAE; a negative PCR test taken within 96 hrs before departure; valid health insurance, copies of trade licenses in the UAE and Nigeria, if applicable.
"The Nigeria Immigration Service advises all UAE-bound passengers to avoid denial of departure from Nigeria and repatriation from the country concerned due to non-compliance."