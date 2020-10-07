Travellers To UAE Must Have COVID-19 Result, Accommodation—Nigeria Immigration Service

The Nigeria Immigration Service advises all UAE-bound passengers to avoid denial of departure from Nigeria and repatriation from the country concerned due to non-compliance.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 07, 2020

The Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, has announced that henceforth, travellers to the United Arab Emirates must possess confirmed return ticket, negative COVID-19 test result and valid health insurance covering the duration of stay.

The Polymerase Chain Reaction test is expected to be taken within 96 hours before departure.

Muhammed Babandede, Comptroller General of NIS ChannelsTV

The CGI, in a statement by the NIS spokesman, DCI Sunday James, on Tuesday said, "UAE bound passengers are expected to have the following: Confirmed return ticket; confirmed hotel reservation for the duration of stay in UAE or address of residence in the UAE or address of relatives of the visitor playing host while in the UAE; a negative PCR test taken within 96 hrs before departure; valid health insurance, copies of trade licenses in the UAE and Nigeria, if applicable.

"The Nigeria Immigration Service advises all UAE-bound passengers to avoid denial of departure from Nigeria and repatriation from the country concerned due to non-compliance."

