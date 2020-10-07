UN Refugee Chief Tests Positive For COVID-19

Filippo Grandi, who kicked off UNHCR’s week-long Executive Committee meeting in Geneva on Monday, told participants via video-link that he would need to continue following the event from home.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 07, 2020

The UN refugee chief on Wednesday said that he had tested positive for COVID-19 after leading the first day of the agency’s main annual meeting in person.

According to AFP, Filippo Grandi, who kicked off UNHCR's week-long Executive Committee meeting in Geneva on Monday, told participants via video-link that he would need to continue following the event from home.

Filippo Grandi France24

“I am engaging with UNHCR’s Executive Committee from home as I have to isolate after testing positive to #COVID19,” he said in a tweet.

“I only have mild symptoms and hope to recover soon,” he added.

Grandi had addressed delegates from the podium in the UN Assembly hall in Geneva on the first day of the event but participated remotely on Tuesday.

