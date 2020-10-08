BREAKING: Police Violently Disperse #EndSARs Protesters In Lagos

The Nigeria Police Force has violently dispersed peaceful anti-police brutality protesters in Lagos.
Protesters gathered on Thursday to call for an end to the brutality and rights violations by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Response Squad on innocent Nigerian youth.
The protesters gathered at the Lekki Toll-gate opposite Oriental Hotel at about 9:14am and started to demonstrate peacefully bearing placards and chanting songs.
Officers of the Nigeria Police Force then went into the crowd and started attacking protesters.
See Also