BREAKING: Police Violently Disperse #EndSARs Protesters In Lagos

Protesters gathered on Thursday to call for an end to the brutality and rights violations by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Response Squad on innocent Nigerian youth.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 08, 2020

The Nigeria Police Force has violently dispersed peaceful anti-police brutality protesters in Lagos.

Protesters gathered on Thursday to call for an end to the brutality and rights violations by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Response Squad on innocent Nigerian youth.

Lagos CP Hakeem Odumosu.

The protesters gathered at the Lekki Toll-gate opposite Oriental Hotel at about 9:14am and started to demonstrate peacefully bearing placards and chanting songs.

Officers of the Nigeria Police Force then went into the crowd and started attacking protesters.

See Also Human Rights LIVE: Runtown, Falz Lead #ENDSARS Protest In Lagos

SaharaReporters, New York

