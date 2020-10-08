For Daring Us, We Will Launch Radio Biafra In Daura, IPOB Tells Buhari

The Indigenous People of Biafra has dared President Muhammadu Buhari to stop them from launching Radio Biafra in Daura, his hometown.

The Nigerian Government had on Wednesday approved N654m for the deployment of hybrid spectrum monitoring system that would target illegal frequencies in the Southern part of the country especially, the South-East.

According to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, his ministry has uncovered 320 frequencies being used all over the country out of which 106 were illegal.

IPOB in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said, “The attention of the global movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra ably led by our great leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been drawn to the approval of N654m by the Federal Government of Nigeria to monitor and crash Radio Biafra frequencies in the country particularly in South-East and South-South geopolitical zones.

“This wicked but futile decision was taken during their Federal Executive Council meeting held Wednesday, 7th of October 2020.

“That the Federal Government of Nigeria headed by President Muhammadu Buhari mapped out such a whopping amount of money for this unreasonable project despite its precarious economic state only confirms it’s jittery over the name IPOB. We thought they said we are miscreants? How come they are now losing sleep over miscreants?

“The Nigerian Government and its agents have spent more than this amount in the past and nothing came out of it. We are expecting them to approve more money for the fight because they must understand that they will try but cannot withstand IPOB and its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Such attempts in the past amounted to efforts in futility, and this time, they will fail again.

“In fact to prove to them how formidable we are, within six weeks from now, IPOB will launch Radio Biafra in Daura, the hometown of Buhari who presided over the FEC that took this foolish decision. Any time he vists Daura along with Aisha, they will receive Radio Biafra frequency and listen to the gospel of freedom by our leader, Nnamdi Kanu. Then he will know that the cabal, their sponsors and slaves are no match to indefatigable IPOB.

“In case they are unaware, Radio Biafra is not only received in Biafraland but in various parts of Nigeria. It is also the choice radio station of millions of audience in over 100 countries of the world. We are well ahead of Nigeria, and it’s far too late to stop Biafra.”