#ENDSARS: Angry Nigerians Protest At Force Headquarters In Abuja

The protesters turned down the entreaties of Force Public Relations Officers, Frank Mba, for them to call off the demonstration.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 08, 2020

Angry Nigerians protesting the continued harassment and intimidation of citizens by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad has vowed not to leave the premises of Nigeria Police Force headquarters in Abuja until the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, addressed them.

The protest was led by human rights activists, Omoyele Sowore, Deji Adeyanju, Aisha Yesufu, Raphael Adedayo and others.

As at the time of this report, the protesters were still demonstrating at the place.

Graphic footage showing SARS officers dragging two men from a hotel in Lagos and shooting one of them in the street had sparked mass fury across the country and fuelled long-held demands for reforms.

 Sowore Joins Protesters At Force Headquarters In Abuja, Demand Scrapping Of SARS Police Unit WATCH VIDEO: Sowore Joins Protesters At Force Headquarters In Abuja, Demand Scrapping Of SARS Police Unit

#ENDSARS: "You Asked Us To Give You CRU What Has Come Out Of It?" - Aisha Yesufu #ENDSARS: "You Asked Us To Give You CRU What Has Come Out Of It?" - Aisha Yesufu...

