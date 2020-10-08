ENDSARS: Falz, Runtown Vows To Continue To Demand Scrapping Of Police Unit

Nigerian musicians, Falz and Runtown, have expressed their desire to continue to push for the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the police.

The two of them led dozens of protesters to march across the streets of Lagos on Thursday.

They were joined by afro-pop musician, Jaywon.

The protesters stormed the Police Headquarters Zone 2 and the Lagos State House, Onikan.

Addressing protesters after the demonstration, Falz said the agitations will not end until SARS was disbanded.

"We want SARS to be disbanded. We are not backing down. We are coming back," he said.

Runtown also insisted that Nigerian youth will continue to push for the reform of the police and scrapping of SARS.

"We are coming back and this time we are not backing down. We are coming back on Tuesday and the demand we are here for is the scrapping of SARS," Runtown said.

The protest is set to continue on Tuesday with a petition to be submitted to the police authorities.

A similar protest is simultaneously holding at the Lagos State House of Assembly as youths continue to push for the scrapping of SARS.