#ENDSARS: Protesters Raise The Alarm Over Plot By Police Officers To Kill Them

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 08, 2020

Nigerian youth protesting extrajudicial activities by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the police have raised the alarm by the Lagos State Police Command to kill them.

The protesters, who are embarking on a three-day demonstration, stormed the Lagos State Assembly on Thursday afternoon.

The protest, which started on Wednesday, saw protesters spend the night at the Lagos State Police Command.

The protesters, however, raised the alarm that the police were harassing and planning to kill them before daybreak.

One of the organisers of the protest in a tweet said the police towed their cars and were trying to dislodge them.

“I was wrong! The police led by CP Odumosu just towed away our cars and are trying to dislodge us! Start tweeting! If we die tonight, we died for a worthless nation!

“The police are here. They want to kill us,” @SavvyRinu tweeted.

The protest was to push for the disbandment of SARS, a dreaded unit of the Nigeria Police Force.

Hip-hop musicians, Runtown, Falz and Jaywon also led a protest in Lagos while activists stormed the Force Headquarters, Abuja, to demand the immediate scrapping of SARS.

