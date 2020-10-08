Italy Makes Wearing Of Nose Cover In Public Compulsory After Surge In COVID-19 Cases

Italy has made it compulsory to wear nose masks in public as part of measures to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

The new directive adds that all Italians must also wear nose cover in their houses.

Giuseppe Conte, Prime Minister of Italy, said the measure is aimed at averting an imminent lockdown that would occur and devastate the economy if precaution was not taken.

He said, "From now on, masks and protective gears have to be brought with us when we leave our house and worn. We have to wear them all the time unless we are in a situation of continuous isolation.”

Italians experienced one of the strictest lockdown measures in the world earlier in the year after thousands died from the virus in that country, BBC reports.

Cases in the European nation surged in the last 24 hours, passing the 3,000 mark for the first time since 24 April, registering 3,678 new infections according to data from the county’s Health Ministry.