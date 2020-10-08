UPDATE: Four Dead, Over 25 Buildings Razed In Lagos Gas Explosion

Four persons have been confirmed dead in the gas explosion that rocked Lagos early Thursday morning.

The explosion started from a gas station belonging to Best Roof Cooking Gas in Baruwa axis of Lagos State.

Four deaths were recorded while many others sustained varying degrees of injury from the incident, according to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency.

Some of the buildings affected include a storey building housing one school, one hotel, one creative center and one residential building and adjoining shops.

Also razed are one gas truck, pickup van and tricycle.

A combined effort of LASEMA, LRU Fire, LASG Fire Service, NPF, NUPENG, and LNSC are on the ground to curtail the spread of the fire to other buildings.