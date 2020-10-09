BREAKING: Delta Polytechnic Students Protest COVID-19 Fee, Barricade School's Gate, Roads

The protest, which commenced at about 7:00am on Friday morning, led to heavy traffic on the Ughelli-Ozoro-Asaba Road.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 09, 2020

Students of the Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro, have protested the N5,000 COVID-19 fee imposed on them by management of the institution.

Management of the polytechnic had on Thursday through a circular imposed N5,000 on all students for upgrade of COVID-19 facilities, which students said could not be found in the institution.

The protesting students while describing the N5,000 fee as extortion, called on the management of the polytechnic and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State to as a matter of urgency reverse the decision.

Tertiary institutions in the state had imposed N10,000 and N5,000 on students for what they called upgrade of COVID-19 facilities.

SaharaReporters, New York

