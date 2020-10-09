BREAKING: President Buhari Breaks Silence Over Nationwide Protest After 72 Hours, Says Nigeria Police Force Patriotic

Nigerians are demanding the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad over rights violations and abuse of citizens.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 09, 2020

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, has broken his silence as demonstrations against police brutality hold throughout the country for a third night.

Buhari, who had kept mum on the matter for more than two days as police dispersed peaceful protesters with teargas and live rounds on Friday in Abuja hailed the Nigeria Police Force as patriotic.

He said, “I met again with the IGP tonight. Our determination to reform the police should never be in doubt. I am being briefed regularly on the reform efforts ongoing to end police brutality and unethical conduct and ensure that the police are fully accountable to the people.

“The IG already has my firm instructions to conclusively address the concerns of Nigerians regarding these excesses, and menmsure erring personnel are brought to justice. I appeal for patience and calm, even as Nigerians freely exercise their right to peacefully make their views known.

“The vast majority of men and women of the Nigeria Police Force are patriotic and committed to protecting the lives and livelihoods of Nigerians, and we will continue to support them to do their job.”

