Contrary To Claims By Governor El-Rufai, Hisbah Has Been Operating In Kaduna For Long

A resident of the community alleged that the group had been "frustrating the lives of youths in Kuriga and often carry out severe punishment for moral failings".

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 09, 2020

Contrary to claims by Governor Nasir el-Rufai, Hisbah, a group established to enforce Sharia law in some states in Northern Nigeria, has been operating in Kaduna State for years.

SaharaReporters had reported how officials of Hisbah in the state banned girls and ladies in Kuriga Village under Chikun Local Government Area from using or possessing mobile phones and sunglasses.

A resident of the community alleged that the group had been "frustrating the lives of youths in Kuriga and often carry out severe punishment for moral failings". 

But Governor el-Rufai in a tweet on Thursday said there was no Hisbah in the state.

“There is no Hisbah in Kaduna State. The Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement Authority and Kaduna State Vigilance Service are the only KDSG agencies with direct law enforcement and community level security mandates. All other official agencies in the sector are federal,” he said. 

However, findings by SaharaReporters revealed that this was far from the truth.

“The name of the committee is known as SUPREME COUNCIL FOR SHARIAH IN NIGERIA KADUNA STATE CHAPTER (HISBAH SUB-COMMITTEE)

“Our logo is a scale, signifying justice and equity. Our motto: Enjoining virtues and forbidding vices," a brief on the group's Facebook page reads.

Several photos of the group's activities in Kaduna is also visible on its Facebook page.

