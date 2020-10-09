Court Sentences Rivers Serial Killer To Death

David-West, who was charged with 10, counts of murder and attempted murder is reported to have committed the crime in hotels in Port Harcourt where he strangled his victims to death.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 09, 2020

The Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt on Friday sentenced a notorious serial killer, Gracious David-West, to death by hanging.

The trial judge, Justice Adolphus Enebeli, in his ruling said, “Gracious David-West should be hanged on his neck until he is dead.”

The court resolved that the prosecution was able to prove their case beyond reasonable doubts with all the evidence and witnesses brought before the court.

