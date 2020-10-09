Kogi AAC Passes Vote Of No Confidence In Party's Chairman, Appoints New Acting Head

Members of the Kogi State Chapter of the African Action Congress (AAC) have passed a vote of no confidence in its state chairman, Ojodomo Musa Thomas.

The party members were unhappy that the chairman impersonated the gubernatorial candidate of the party during the last Kogi election and limited the chance of the party at the poll.

The party members said the ousted chairman violated the party's guidelines and constitution, engaged in dishonest practices, defrauded the party, carried out anti-party activities, and monopolized the party amidst other negligent acts.

Twenty local government chairmen of the party, including the state's executive and other aggrieved party members, passed the vote of no confidence. They appointed Orunja Gilbert as the new acting chairman.

According to the party, while all executive positions at the state level were resolved, other states' positions were left pending until the party's congress.

The staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission and the police monitored the event.