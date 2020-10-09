NDLEA Officer Mistaken For Kidnapper Burnt To Death In Adamawa State

Samuel Abba Birma, an officer of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, been burnt to death on mistaken identity in Adamawa State.

Birma popularly known as Mbakwe, was killed while his colleague sustained fatal injury by mob action in Hong Local Government Area of the state, according to police report.

Commander of NDLEA in the state, Idris Bello, confirmed the incident to SaharaReporters, saying, "Two officers of the command were attacked and one of them killed by hoodlums in Hong.

"They were returning from an official assignment to Michika with suspects, when they were attacked."

Also, spokesperson for the police in the state, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, said, "One of the officers was killed on the spot. His colleague who sustained injury is responding to treatment.

"The Commissioner of Police has ordered an immediate investigation into the matter."

An eyewitness told our correspondent that Birma and his colleague were attacked in Hong on their way from Michika to Yola, the state capital, with some drug suspects.

He said, "We learnt the NDLEA guys where coming from Michika moving some drug suspects to Yola.

"On arriving Hong, the suspects took advantage of the heavy traffic around the market and raised an alarm, shouting that they were kidnapped.

"Upon hearing that, a mob descended on them with dangerous weapons and set Birma on fire. Even though they pulled out ID cards, the mob wouldn't listen.

"We suspect that the mob was a mixed multitude, infiltrated by drug peddlers to rescue their own from the officers."