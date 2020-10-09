Nigerians Raise Money To Buy First Aid Kits, Food For #EndSARS Protesters

Nigerians on social media are coming together to raise money for protesters calling for the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police.

The protests started on Tuesday after the police authorities said SARS will not be disbanded despite being notorious for rights violations and arbitrary arrests.

Following a call by Twitter user @fkabudu, Nigerians within five hours raised a total of N788,000 to buy food, first aid kits, nose masks and other items for protesters in Lagos.

The peaceful demonstrations currently in its third day, was briefly scuttled by the Lagos State Comissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, on Thursday despite initial assurances that no protester would be harmed.