President Buhari, IGP, Yet To Address Nigerians 72 Hours After Protest Erupted In Cities Nationwide Over Police Brutality

The Nigerian Government is yet to address citizens after protests erupted in cities around the country since Wednesday over police brutality and other rights violations.

The protesters, who took to streets in Lagos, Abuja, Osun, Benin and other parts of the country, are demanding the complete disbanding of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, a unit of the police notorious for harassing and extorting citizens.

The police in a bid to quell the protest on Friday opened fire on peaceful demonstrators in Abuja, Delta and parts of Lagos.

President Muhammadu Buhari is yet to address the grievances of the protesters more than 72 hours after the agitations began.

The protesters have vowed to remain on the streets until their demands were met.