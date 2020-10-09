President Buhari, IGP, Yet To Address Nigerians 72 Hours After Protest Erupted In Cities Nationwide Over Police Brutality

The protesters, who took to streets in Lagos, Abuja, Osun, Benin and other parts of the country, are demanding the complete disbanding of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, a unit of the police notorious for harassing and extorting citizens.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 09, 2020

The Nigerian Government is yet to address citizens after protests erupted in cities around the country since Wednesday over police brutality and other rights violations.

The protesters, who took to streets in Lagos, Abuja, Osun, Benin and other parts of the country, are demanding the complete disbanding of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, a unit of the police notorious for harassing and extorting citizens.

The police in a bid to quell the protest on Friday opened fire on peaceful demonstrators in Abuja, Delta and parts of Lagos.

President Muhammadu Buhari is yet to address the grievances of the protesters more than 72 hours after the agitations began.

The protesters have vowed to remain on the streets until their demands were met.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption New EFCC Chairman Orders Withdrawal Of $153m Fraud Case Against Former Executive Director Of First Bank, Dauda Lawal
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Zazzau Emirate Council Member Resigns After Appointment Of New Emir
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption REVEALED: How Bola Tinubu Used Osun Governor, Oyetola, Others As Fronts For Alpha Beta
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Thief Breaks Into Lawmaker's Office Inside National Assembly Complex, Steals US Dollars, Office Equipment
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Human Rights United Kingdom Reacts To #ENDSARS Protest In Nigeria, Calls For Accountability In Police
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Corruption Has Completely Gone Out Of Control In Nigeria, Onaiyekan, Jega, Others Lament
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption New EFCC Chairman Orders Withdrawal Of $153m Fraud Case Against Former Executive Director Of First Bank, Dauda Lawal
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Zazzau Emirate Council Member Resigns After Appointment Of New Emir
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption REVEALED: How Bola Tinubu Used Osun Governor, Oyetola, Others As Fronts For Alpha Beta
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Islam Hisbah Bans Girls, Ladies From Using Mobile Phones, Wearing Sunglasses In Kaduna
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Thief Breaks Into Lawmaker's Office Inside National Assembly Complex, Steals US Dollars, Office Equipment
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Sentences Rivers Serial Killer To Death
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Parents Of Missing Boy Speak As Sotitobire Prophet Jailed For Life In Akure
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Human Rights United Kingdom Reacts To #ENDSARS Protest In Nigeria, Calls For Accountability In Police
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Travel Four Abuja High Court Staff Die In Road Accident
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Corruption Has Completely Gone Out Of Control In Nigeria, Onaiyekan, Jega, Others Lament
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Human Rights Contrary To Claims By Governor El-Rufai, Hisbah Has Been Operating In Kaduna For Long
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Breaks Silence Over Nationwide Protest After 72 Hours, Says Nigeria Police Force Patriotic
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad