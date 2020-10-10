BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Abuja Community, Kidnap 15 People

No fewer than 15 people were on Saturday kidnapped by some gunmen in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, while coming from Kabi Mangoro community in the area council.

SaharaReporters gathered that the incident happened at 6:00pm while people were returning home after going to congratulate the new Education Secretary of the council, Mr Yunusa Zakari.

Among the victims are former Vice Chairman of the council, Mohammed Baba, Transport Officer, SA Media, HOD Food Services and some council legislative members.

The kidnappers were said to have hijacked their bus and seized all occupants at gunpoint.

A source, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said, "The staff went to congratulate the new Executive Secretary and on their way back the kidnappers hijacked the bus and took all of them into the bush."

Spokesperson for the FCT Police Command, Maltida Mari, confirmed the incident, adding that they were making efforts to rescue the victims.

Recall that 12 persons were on September 10, 2020 abducted at Tungan Maje, a community on the outskirts of nation's capital, after gunmen invaded the place.