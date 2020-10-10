BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Abuja Community, Kidnap 15 People

SaharaReporters gathered that the incident happened at 6:00pm while people were returning home after going to congratulate the new Education Secretary of the council, Mr Yunusa Zakari.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 10, 2020

No fewer than 15 people were on Saturday kidnapped by some gunmen in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, while coming from Kabi Mangoro community in the area council.

SaharaReporters gathered that the incident happened at 6:00pm while people were returning home after going to congratulate the new Education Secretary of the council, Mr Yunusa Zakari.

Among the victims are former Vice Chairman of the council, Mohammed Baba, Transport Officer, SA Media, HOD Food Services and some council legislative members.

The kidnappers were said to have hijacked their bus and seized all occupants at gunpoint.

A source, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said, "The staff went to congratulate the new Executive Secretary and on their way back the kidnappers hijacked the bus and took all of them into the bush."

Spokesperson for the FCT Police Command, Maltida Mari, confirmed the incident, adding that they were making efforts to rescue the victims.

Recall that 12 persons were on September 10, 2020 abducted at Tungan Maje, a community on the outskirts of nation's capital, after gunmen invaded the place.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency Military Forces In Niger Delta Suffer Another Attack As Militants Kill Three Soldiers
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Boko Haram Vigilante Group Nabs Boko Haram Members In Lagos State
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Insurgency MEND Replies To Former President Goodluck Jonathan
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Insurgency Military Threatens Nigeria's Militant Groups
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Insurgency Northern Youth Groups, Igbo Leaders Set Up Reconciliation Committee Over Quit Notice
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Insurgency Niger Delta Avengers Calls Off Ceasefire With Nigerian Gov't
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Breaks Silence Over Nationwide Protest After 72 Hours, Says Nigeria Police Force Patriotic
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights United Kingdom Reacts To #ENDSARS Protest In Nigeria, Calls For Accountability In Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Thief Breaks Into Lawmaker's Office Inside National Assembly Complex, Steals US Dollars, Office Equipment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections ZLP Candidate, Ajayi, Wins Polling Unit In Ondo Election
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP’s Deputy Governorship Candidate, Ikengboju, Loses Local Government To APC
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption New EFCC Chairman Orders Withdrawal Of $153m Fraud Case Against Former Executive Director Of First Bank, Dauda Lawal
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Human Rights Sweden Condemns Attacks On #EndSARS Protesters By Nigeria Police
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Human Rights Oyo State Governor Confirms, Mourns Killing Of #ENDSARS Protester By Police
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Governor Akeredolu Wins Polling Unit In Ondo Election
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Islam Hisbah Bans Girls, Ladies From Using Mobile Phones, Wearing Sunglasses In Kaduna
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Zazzau Emirate Council Member Resigns After Appointment Of New Emir
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Elections APC Paying Voters N5,000 Each, Ondo Residents Say
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad