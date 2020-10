Deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo, Gboluga Ikengboju, has lost the election in his Okitipupa Local Government Area to the All Progressives Congress.

The APC polled 19,266 votes in the local government area to defeat the PDP which had 10,367 votes.

Gboluga Ikengboju

The ZLP scored 10,120 votes in the council area.

Ikengboju, a current House of Representatives member, represents Irele/Okitipupa Federal constituency.

