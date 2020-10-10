BREAKING: Police Violently Disperse #ENDSARS Protesters At Force Headquarters In Abuja

Policemen have fired teargas canisters to disperse hundreds of Nigerians calling for an end to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad in the country.

SARS is notorious for brutality, extortion, harassment and extrajudicial killing of innocent citizens.

The protesters had earlier requested to see the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

They vowed not leave the premises of building until the IGP addressed them.

#ENDSARS Protesters In Abuja Vow To Camp At Force Headquarters Until IGP Addresses Them | Sahara Reporters https://t.co/vw1HkRHSkc pic.twitter.com/zeCtj60FAw — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) October 10, 2020

But armed policemen stationed within the building fired teargas at them around 6:20pm and violently disrupted the peaceful protest.

Some of the demonstrators were beaten and dragged on the floor by policemen.

As at the time of this report, the protesters vowed to stay put until their demands were met.