BREAKING: Police Violently Disperse #ENDSARS Protesters At Force Headquarters In Abuja

Some of the demonstrators were beaten and dragged on the floor by policemen.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 10, 2020

Policemen have fired teargas canisters to disperse hundreds of Nigerians calling for an end to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad in the country.

SARS is notorious for brutality, extortion, harassment and extrajudicial killing of innocent citizens.

The protesters had earlier requested to see the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

They vowed not leave the premises of building until the IGP addressed them.

But armed policemen stationed within the building fired teargas at them around 6:20pm and violently disrupted the peaceful protest. 

Some of the demonstrators were beaten and dragged on the floor by policemen.

As at the time of this report, the protesters vowed to stay put until their demands were met.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Breaks Silence Over Nationwide Protest After 72 Hours, Says Nigeria Police Force Patriotic
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Thief Breaks Into Lawmaker's Office Inside National Assembly Complex, Steals US Dollars, Office Equipment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights United Kingdom Reacts To #ENDSARS Protest In Nigeria, Calls For Accountability In Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Police Chase Away Thugs Allegedly Led By Federal Lawmaker After Attempting To Disrupt Poll
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Human Rights Stop Attacking Peaceful Protesters, Pastor Sam Adeyemi Tells Nigerian Government
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Human Rights Sweden Condemns Attacks On #EndSARS Protesters By Nigeria Police
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Breaks Silence Over Nationwide Protest After 72 Hours, Says Nigeria Police Force Patriotic
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Thief Breaks Into Lawmaker's Office Inside National Assembly Complex, Steals US Dollars, Office Equipment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption New EFCC Chairman Orders Withdrawal Of $153m Fraud Case Against Former Executive Director Of First Bank, Dauda Lawal
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Human Rights United Kingdom Reacts To #ENDSARS Protest In Nigeria, Calls For Accountability In Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Zazzau Emirate Council Member Resigns After Appointment Of New Emir
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Islam Hisbah Bans Girls, Ladies From Using Mobile Phones, Wearing Sunglasses In Kaduna
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Elections APC Paying Voters N5,000 Each, Ondo Residents Say
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Comedian, Mr Macaroni, Denies Plotting With Government Officials To Scuttle Lagos #EndSARS Protest
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections PDP Candidate, Jegede, Wins Polling Unit In Ondo Election
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections Police Chase Away Thugs Allegedly Led By Federal Lawmaker After Attempting To Disrupt Poll
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Drugs Nigeria Man, Two Others Arrested Over Attempt To Smuggle 993.42 Grams Of Drugs Into Australia
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Governor Akeredolu Wins Polling Unit In Ondo Election
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad