EndSARS: Piers Morgan, John Boyega Call For End To Police Brutality In Nigeria

As the #EndSARS protest spreads to more cities across Nigeria, a growing number of personalities are lending their voices to demand an end to police brutality in the country.

British-Nigerian actor, John Boyega, said nothing had changed since Nigeria’s police chief promised to reform SARS three years ago and called on all to give attention to the plight of Nigerians.

He said, “Three years ago, Nigeria’s police chief re-organised SARS after public condemnation about the violence that came with their operations. That change has done nothing for Nigerians and today many are still in danger. #EndSarsProtests

We canât simply enjoy Banana island every December without noticing the concrete wall placed between Nigerians and their potential. The limitations become unbearable for them and this needs serious attention. #EndSARSProtest — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) October 9, 2020

The youth in Nigeria deserve good leadership and guidance. This situation is tied to many other issues. Please lend your attention to this pressing problem! #EndSARSImmediately #EndSarsProtests #EndSARS #EndSARSProtest — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) October 9, 2020

Boyega is expected to join #EndSARS protest in London on Sunday.

Prominent Britsh broadcaster, Piers Morgan, reacting to a video by Amnesty International portraying rights violations carried out by SARS, also called for an end to police brutality in the country.

This is appalling.

Nigerians are occupying the streets of major cities as protest enter the fourth day and is expected to continue.