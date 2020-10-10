FACT CHECK: Media Reports Claiming #EndSARS Protest Had Ended Is False, Agitators Vow To Continue Despite Intimidation From Security Agencies

A fact check conducted by SaharaReporters, however, showed that this information was false.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 10, 2020

Channels Television, one of Nigeria’s biggest news organisations, on Friday evening put out a post on Twitter claiming that the protest against police brutality in Nigeria had ended, causing confusion about the true picture of things.

The tweet, which was sent out with a short video, said, “The 72-hour Lagos #EndSars protest has officially ended. But the conveners say they are not backing down until the government scraps the infamous police unit.”

Mobilisers under the EndSAR’s hashtag on Twitter are actively planning demonstrations all over Lagos, Abuja, Enugu, Port Harcourt and other cities around the country for as early as Saturday.

In Lagos, while protest went on overnight, more demonstrators were expected to converge on the Lagos State House of Assembly, Alausa, and Lekki Toll Gate among other locations around the city.

In Abuja, two protests are scheduled for Saturday -- one at 7:00am at Berger and another at the same time starting from Games Village Roundabout near Gudu Area.

Other cities are also expected to join in the protest.

Nigerians in the Diaspora will also be protesting.

In Canada for example, protests are expected to happen by 10:00am on Saturday at Dundas Square in Toronto, London at 12:00pm on Sunday at the Nigeria High Commission and in other places such as the Netherlands and Berlin, Germany.

