Governor Akeredolu Wins Polling Unit In Ondo Election

He polled a total of 413 votes while the Peoples Democratic Party scored 12 and African Democratic Party had nine.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 10, 2020

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has won his polling unit in Owo Local Government Area in the ongoing governorship election in the state.

Akeredolu, who voted together with his wife at Ijebu 2 Ward 5, Unit 6, won with a landslide victory.

He polled a total of 413 votes while the Peoples Democratic Party scored 12 and African Democratic Party had nine.

 

 

SaharaReporters, New York

