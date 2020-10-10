Governor Akeredolu Wins Polling Unit In Ondo Election

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has won his polling unit in Owo Local Government Area in the ongoing governorship election in the state.
Akeredolu, who voted together with his wife at Ijebu 2 Ward 5, Unit 6, won with a landslide victory.
Akeredolu and his wife given undue priority as they jump queue to vote @RotimiAkeredolu @inecnigeria #OndoDecides2020 #Ondo2020 #OndoDecides— Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) October 10, 2020
FOLLOW LIVE: https://t.co/vDn9uayqPF pic.twitter.com/ujNljlPPFM
He polled a total of 413 votes while the Peoples Democratic Party scored 12 and African Democratic Party had nine.