Wife of Ondo State governor, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has dispelled reports that she was injured shortly after casting her vote in Owo, hometown of her husband.

A purported video of the incident was circulated on the Internet on Saturday morning.

File Photo

Anyanwu-Akeredolu in a statement said the video was 'doctored' by persons bent on misinforming the public, especially during this period of election in the state.

