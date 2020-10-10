Oby Ezekwesili Asks Nigeria Police To Stop Harassing Peaceful Protesters

Nigerians took to the streets to call for the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad over incessant rights violations and failed promises of reform.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 10, 2020

Oby Ezekwesili, rights activist and former Minister of Education in Nigeria, has asked the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to caution his officers against attacking peaceful protesters seeking an end to police brutality in the country.

In a letter to the IGP on Friday, she said, “As an extremely concerned citizen, I demand that you caution your officers to stop threatening, arresting, assaulting, terrorising and brutalising our citizens who are protesting the rouge and deadly activities of SARS unit of the Nigeria Police.

“Any casualties recorded in the peaceful protest nationwide as a result of your officer disregard of the human rights and dignity of life of our citizens is grossly unconstitutional.

“There are consequences for previous actions of #SARS operatives who have over the years brutalise and killed citizens.

“It is time for the Inspector-General of Police to show that the officers acting as criminal gangs against the people are not in fact guaranteed by the leadership of the Nigeria Police.

“Please caution your officers on the streets.

“Above all, swiftly accede to the demand of protesters and #EndSARSimmediately.”

 

SaharaReporters, New York

